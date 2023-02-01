Dana White’s Power Slap Finals set to air on pay-per-view this March from the UFC Apex

Dana White’s Power Slap Finals are set to air on pay-per-view this March from the UFC Apex.

The Power Slap Finals will air and crown its first champions on Saturday, March 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Sports Illustrated‘ is reporting the slap league will crown champions in four different weight classes including heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight and welterweight.

Headlining the event will be a heavyweight showdown between the ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ undefeated coaches Darius ‘The Destroyer’ Mata-Varona and ‘Wolverine’ Ron Bata.

The reality show debuted on January 18th and was received by a viewing audience of 295,000 fans. In week two that number rose to 413,000 viewers.

The UFC Power Slap endeavor has proved to be controversial at best, receiving backlash from fans and fighters alike. The consensus seems to be that this ‘sport’ is resulting in nothing more than brain trauma for the participants involved.

Not helping the venture, former UFC fighter Eric Spicely (12-8 MMA) took to ‘Twitter’ to reveal that the participants in the promotion receive a mere $2K to show and $2K to win.

It will be a busy night on Saturday, March 11th with Power Slap wrapping up its first season on pay-per-view and UFC Fight Night 221 will be taking place that same night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Fight Night 221 will feature Petr Yan (16-4 MMA) vs Merab Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA) in the bantamweight main event. Yan will be entering the Octagon hoping to turn things around after being defeated in his last two fights. Merab ‘The Machine’ is sporting an impressive 8 wins in a row coming into the match-up with ‘No Mercy’.

In the meantime, episode three of Power Slap airs later this evening (Wednesday Feb. 1) on TBS.

Will you be watching?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!