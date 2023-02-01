Pro fighters make their picks for Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2 title fight

In the main event of Bellator 290, the heavyweight title is up for grabs as Ryan Bader rematches Fedor Emelianenko, in the Russian’s retirement fight. Heading into the fight, Bader is a -330 favorite while the Russian is a +275 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The pros are unanimous in thinking Bader gets his hand raised again but many are rooting for Emelianenko to get the win.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko 2:

Johnny Eblen, Bellator middleweight champion: I gotta go with Bader because I’m Team USA. Also, Fedor is a lot older and we saw this already.

Adrian Yanez, UFC bantamweight: Retirement fights have not been going well as of late and Bader already knocked him out and I think he does it again.

Don Shainis, UFC featherweight: Yeah, I don’t see this one going well for Fedor. Anytime is going for a retirement fight against the best, it doesn’t go to well. This sport is unforgiving and time is undefeated.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I’m going to say Bader again. Fedor’s up there in age now and his chin is a concern.

Kyle Nelson, UFC featherweight: I’m pulling for Fedor as it would be nice for him to end his career with a victory and the belt. But, I don’t think his chin can handle Bader’s shots so I think Bader wins by first-round KO again.

Devin Clark, UFC light heavyweight: I’m going with Bader, he’s a little younger and we already saw him beat Fedor before.

Parker Porter, UFC heavyweight: I really want to see Fedor Emelianenko end his career with a win and a title. But, I have to go with Bader to get the win.

Max Rohskopf, Bellator lightweight: Give me Bader, he can KO him but can also outwrestle Fedor.

***

Fighters picking Ryan Bader: Johnny Eblen, Adrian Yanez, Don Shainis, Joe Solecki, Kyle Nelson, Devin Clark, Parker Porter, Max Rohskopf

Fighters picking Fedor Emelianenko: None

Who do you think will win the Bellator 290 main event between Ryan Bader and Fedor Emelianenko?