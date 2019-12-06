Dana White: Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier have agreed to third fight

The heavyweight trilogy fight we’ve all been waiting for is apparently nearing fruition. According to UFC President Dana White, reigning champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Daniel Cormier have agreed to a high-stakes third fight.

It’s just a question of when Miocic is healthy enough for the UFC to schedule the fight.

“100%. That’s what we’re waiting for right now,” White confirmed on the Rich Eisen Show (via MMA News). “Stipe’s still hurt. Stipe got pretty busted up in that fight against Cormier, the last one. So we’re waiting for him to heal up, and they’ve both agreed to that fight.”

Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic first fought in July of 2018. On that night, Cormier ended Miocic’s record-breaking, three-fight reign as UFC heavyweight champion and captured the title for himself with a first-round knockout.

Cormier went on to defend the title one time, submitting Derrick Lewis in November of 2018. With this successful title defense in the rear-view, he and Miocic were booked for a rematch at UFC 241, which went down this past August inside Anaheim, California’s Honda Center.

In this second fight between the pai, Miocic weathered some early adversity to knock Cormier out with a volley of punches in the fourth round.

Now 1-1 a piece, the pair undeniably have a score to settle.

The matchup is also given some extra oomph by the fact that it will the final fight of Cormier’s career. The former champion intended to retire in March when he turned 40, but has delayed those plans to settle his rivalry with Miocic. He has been adamant that this fight will be his last, and has claimed he would not delay his retirement for any other matchup.

Who do you think will come out on top when Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic fight for a third time in the new year?

