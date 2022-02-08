Dana White shares graphic picture of Kamaru Usman’s hand surgery (Photo)

Kamaru Usman went under the knife for his hand and Dana White has shared a graphic photo of the procedure.

Usman had the surgery to repair a ligament after suffering a broken hand in his UFC 268 fight against Colby Covington. The hope for the welterweight champ is that he will be ready to return at International Fight Week in July, but the process of the surgery was not a pretty sight.

Dana White took to social media to post a photo of the surgery and a graphic warning is needed.

Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP pic.twitter.com/fQoAMKGR0M — danawhite (@danawhite) February 8, 2022

“Pound for pound best fighter in the world @USMAN84kg had hand ligament surgery today. This is the before and after. See you soon CHAMP,” White wrote about Usman’s surgery.

The surgery for Kamaru Usman should not be a surprise as after his win over Covington he revealed he fought with a broken hand and needed to get it checked out.

“I broke it before the fight. Most people didn’t know that,” Usman said on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast. “I broke it three weeks before and I didn’t throw it until the day of the fight, I didn’t throw it until I was backstage when you are warming up before the fight. I didn’t throw my hands for three weeks, my right hand… I broke it on someone’s head, Justin Gaethje’s head.”

Kamaru Usman is coming off a decision win over Covington at UFC 268 to defend his welterweight title. Once he is healthy and able to fight again, it’s likely he will rematch Leon Edwards next as he continues to clear out the welterweight division. Prior to the win over Covington, he scored a KO win over Jorge Masvidal in April and a TKO win over Gilbert Burns in February to cap off a phenomenal 2021.

