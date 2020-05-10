Dana White says Uriah Hall and Ronaldo Souza will be paid following canceled UFC 249 fight

UFC president Dana White says that Uriah Hall and Ronaldo Souza will be paid after their fight at UFC 249 was canceled at the last minute.

After Hall and Souza both successfully made weight for the event, the UFC announced late Friday night that Souza had tested positive for COVID-19 and he was immediately pulled from the card. Souza and his two cornermen all tested positive for the coronavirus and the UFC’s testing procedures were able to catch their positive tests before the event took place, though the fact Souza was present at the weigh-ins is controversial.

For both Hall and Souza, losing their fight at the last minute stings as both men were training hard for this fight for the last several months. It hurts financially for both men as money is tight for everyone right now. For Souza in particular, he admitted before the event that he was scared about fighting but needed the one for his family.

Speaking to the media following UFC 249, White was asked by the media if Hall and Souza would be compensated despite their fight not taking place as scheduled. The UFC bossman confirmed that both men will be paid for the canceled bout.

“Yeah, we’ll get them figured out,” White said (via MMAjunkie.com).

White did not elaborate on whether or not that included both show and win money for either or both fighters, or if that includes Reebok pay. Since both men weighed in on the scale it would seem that both fighters should be able to at least claim their show money. But considering the circumstances of the fight cancelation, perhaps the UFC may opt to be extra generous and give both men their win and show money, to boot.

Do you want Dana White to re-book Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza next?