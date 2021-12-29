Dana White says Joe Rogan “deserves a ton of credit” for helping build the sport of MMA

UFC President Dana White believes Joe Rogan “deserves a ton of credit” for helping to build the sport of MMA.

In a recent episode of ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’, White credited Joe Rogan for having a major role in building mixed martial arts into the attraction it is today.

“Another guy who deserves a ton of credit for helping build this sport during our era is Joe Rogan,” White told Atlas (h/t Sportskeeda). “You know, because the reality is that when we got into this, everybody understood stand-up fighting no matter what happened. Punching, kicking, elbows – we all get that. The big thing for us was when it goes to the ground. How may people are really going to understand what’s going on and what they were seeing? Because if you’ve never done jiu-jitsu, you don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

“Joe Rogan was, first of all, passionate about the sport, number one. Number two, so good at walking you through what was going on before it even started to happen. To have a guy like him behind the mic, he was very instrumental in helping build the sport.”

That is high praise coming from UFC President Dana White.

Joe Rogan, interviewer and color commentator for UFC is also known as an actor, comedian and host, launching his podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ in 2009.

White also thanked Rogan who he called for advice after his entire family tested positive for COVID-19 after a Thanksgiving gathering. Rogan is a controversial figure when it comes to COVID, as he has sought out unconventional treatment methods to treat the infection.

“I literally got out of the steam and got on my phone and called Joe Rogan. I get I get up, 9 o’clock Monday morning, and I get tested. He said get monoclonal antibodies in you as soon as possible, so I did. By noon, I had the monoclonal antibodies in me. Then he told me to do a NAD drip. I did that right after. The next day – so Sunday at 8 o’clock at night I have no taste or smell. I get up Tuesday getting ready to shave. Cleaning my razor, I could smell the alcohol. My taste and smell were back by the next day by 11 o’clock.” commented Dana White.

Are you in agreement that Joe Rogan played a major role in building the sport of MMA? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!