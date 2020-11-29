Dana White says everyone is going to get COVID-19: “It’s like the flu, it’s like the cold”

UFC president Dana White says that he believes everyone is going to be infected by COVID-19 at some point in their lives.

White was asked by reporters following UFC Vegas 15 how the coronavirus pandemic has been impacting his company. The UFC president said that COVID-19 has become part of the routine for the promotion now. That’s why when several recent main events were scrapped due to the coronavirus White said that it was just another day at the office. For the UFC bossman, the promotion is getting used to his fighters catching COVID-19. In fact, White told the media that he believes everyone will catch COVID-19.

“It’s all good, you know? We’ve got three fights left this year. Three fights. We’ll get through it. It’s just part of doing business these days. If you look back t the old days we used to have to worry about injuries. These days, it’s injuries and COVID,” White said.

“But COVID, for me, is one of these things that we’re all going to get. We’re all going to get it. I haven’t got it yet. I’ve been travelling, I’ve been living a pretty normal life, you know? I haven’t got it yet. It’s like the flu, it’s like the cold, we’re eventually going to get it.”

These are obviously some interesting comments by White, as he seemed to be downplaying the potential severity of COVID-19. While White is right in saying that COVID-19 is easy to spread and to catch, him comparing the coronavirus to the flu and the cold is sure to rub some folks the wrong way. On the other hand, it’s good to know that White and the UFC are confident they will be able to get through the rest of this year in the wake of rumors that Nevada could potentially shut everything down again.

