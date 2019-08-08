Dana White outlines key to success for Zuffa Boxing

After years of discussion, UFC President Dana White will finally launch Zuffa Boxing this fall. At least, that’s his plan.

Speaking on to the media on Tuesday, the UFC boss divulged that he hopes to shake up the boxing landscape by having the best fighters compete against each other — something that has historically been difficult to make happen with so many promotions battling for supremacy in the sport.

“Exactly what the key is here is to go after the best up-and-coming fighters in the world, and the best fight the best,” White said (via MMA Junkie). “That’s it. I have a lot of different ideas on how to do that and I want to get together with my guy, we run through everything, we come up with a plan and then we execute in November.”

While Dana White says he has ‘ideas’ as to how to have the best fight the best, it’s not going to be easy. He’s not the first promoter to attempt this and boxing is still plagued by this problem. It’ll be interesting to see what he’s planning.

The UFC boss is currently having headquarters erected for Zuffa Boxing, and seems to be pleased with the way the timing is lining up.

“The headquarters we’re actually building a whole wing,” White said. “Right now there’s construction going on, offices are being built, war room and all that stuff for us to be in full swing hopefully by October so I’m excited. I’m ready, I’m excited, timing is perfect.”

In the same scrum, Dana White also touched on potential crossover fights between top boxers and the UFC’s mixed martial artists, such as a showdown between boxing champ Claressa Shields and two-division UFC champ Amanda Nunes.

“I would never say no,” White said. “I think if Amanda Nunes continues on her reign and continues, anything is possible. Anything is possible that we could do with her.”

Do you think Dana White will be successful with Zuffa boxing?

