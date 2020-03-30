Dana White on UFC 249 location: ‘When you need to know, I’ll let you know’

The UFC 249 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is now seemingly a no-go thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but UFC President Dana White is still insistent that the card will happen.

The location of the April 18 event, however, remains a complete mystery.

UFC 249 was originally expected to go down in Brooklyn, New York, yet this plan was derailed when the state banned public gatherings. White and the UFC have since been searching for a new location, but with restrictions and travel bans continuing to tighten, the list of viable options is very short.

Speaking to Frank Warren on the Heavyweight Podcast, White addressed the mystery surrounding the location of the event. He’s heard some of the more outlandish suggestions out there — such as Alcatraz prison or an aircraft carrier — but says the final location of UFC 249 is still a moving target.

“Believe me, people have been talking about that,” White said of potentially holding UFC 249 on an aircraft carrier (via MMA Junkie). “I haven’t resorted to that yet, but that’s probably coming soon.”

White also took another shot at the media, blaming them for some of the issues he’s had locking down a setting for the UFC 249 event.

“A lot of these media guys are absolute and total (expletive) scumbags,” he said. “As soon as you let them know what you’re doing, all they’re trying to do is (expletive) up everything that you’ve worked. So I’ve literally told every one of these guys to go (expletive) themselves and I’m not telling any of them what I’m doing, where I’m doing it.

“But know this: The fight is happening, April 18, somewhere on Planet (expletive) Earth. And when you need to know, I’ll let you know.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/30/2020.