Dana White names the fight he wants to see most in 2021: “It’s impossible for me not to love Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya”

UFC President Dana White has named the fight he’s most hoping to see in the New Year, and it’s unlikely that many fans are going to disagree with him.

During a recent interview with Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, White was asked to name one fight, above all others, that he’s hoping will come together in 2021. After a moment of consideration, he had his answer ready.

“As a fan, it’s impossible for me not to love Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya,” White said. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen. I know Jon is moving to heavyweight, and Adesanya’s at light heavyweight, so we’ll see what happens.”

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones have been snarling back-and-forth over a potential super fight for ages. As White suggests, however, both men are currently preparing for division changes, which has cast a bit of uncertainty on their potential meeting.

Jones recently vacated the UFC light heavyweight title, a bauble he held in a vice grip for many years, with plans to move up to the heavyweight division. Adesanya, on the other hand, is putting his reign as the UFC middleweight champion on pause to move up to light heavyweight and challenge the division’s new champion Jan Blachowicz in a bid for a second title.

While it doesn’t appear that Adesanya and Jones will meet in the light heavyweight division anytime soon, however, Adesanya has previously expressed willingness to move all the way up to heavyweight. That being said, it remains to be seen if White would be on board with that plan.

“Who gives a f*ck about weight?” Adesanya said on Submission Radio early this year. “I’ve never given a f*ck about weight. Since when? It’s never been an issue for me. I’ve been a heavyweight in boxing [and] in kickboxing. I’ll do it in again in MMA, so it’s never been an issue for me.

“He can try and run to heavyweight, but I’ll chase him down. I’ll hunt him down if I have to.”

Do you think Dana White can pull of a Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya fight in 2021?