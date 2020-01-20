Dana White lauds Conor McGregor for UFC 246 win

Conor McGregor needed just 40 seconds to take care of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and return to the win column.

Unsurprisingly, the Irishman’s abrupt and violent stoppage win over Cerrone impressed a lot of people. That includes UFC President Dana White.

White gushed over McGregor shortly after Saturday’s UFC 246 card, the setting of the fight, wrapped up.

“I was blown away. He looked unbelievable,” White said (via MMA Fighting). “You won’t hear another peep out of me about fighting at 170. I know there’s always critics and there’s always somebody who has an opinion. People are going to say Cowboy was shot, which is total bulls*it.

“Conor McGregor came out, he looked fast, he hit hard, he had a gameplan, and he finished a real tough kid who came to win.”

While McGregor certainly looked good in his long-awaited return to the cage, some fans have suggested that’s due in part to Cerrone being over the hill.

White strong disagrees.

“He fought a ‘55-pounder tonight,” White said. “People are gonna — it’s just you can’t stop it—this is what people do, media, fans, whatever. Conor McGregor looked ridiculous tonight. Nobody saw that coming. Nobody. And the way that he went in there, the way that he did it, he looked sharp, he looked fast, he looked strong.

“It was all about Conor, it had nothing to do with Cowboy being shot or anything like that.”

As aforementioned, this marked the first victory for McGregor since a 2016 defeat of Eddie Alvarez. In his most recent MMA fight before his Cerrone win, he was submitted by UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. This was preceded by a 10th-round TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a blockbuster boxing match.

