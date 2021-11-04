Dana White lashes out at “morons” complaining about a possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight

UFC president Dana White lashed out at the “morons” who are complaining about a possible Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight.

White recently revealed that he is going to offer Diaz the fight against Chimaev, who has become one of the biggest stars in the UFC these days following his big win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. However, Diaz doesn’t appear to be super interested in the fight. Quite frankly, there are a lot of fans who also don’t seem to be too keen on this fight booking, as there have been plenty of complaints by fans since the potential fight was rumored. However, White believes the people complaining about the fight are “morons.”

Speaking to Barstool Sports, White explained why he wants to book this fight and why the people who don’t want to see it are not seeing things the right way.

“This isn’t a diss, I love Nate Diaz. I love Nick and Nate as much as anyone else. You get to a point in fighting, in your professional career in sports, where it’s like ‘Can I hang here anymore?’ Does everybody know he lost his last fight? How are you going to devalue him? What if he loses to someone else that we match him up with, would he be devalued? How does Khamzat Chimaev devalue him? You know how massive that fight (is?)?” White said (h/t MMAMania). “Here’s the moral of the story: all these people are f—ing morons and have no idea what they’re talking about. I actually run the biggest f—ing combat sports business on planet f—king Earth. So, shut the f—k up and let me do my job.”

