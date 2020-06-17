Dana White drops hint about next UFC outfitting partner

With the UFC’s outfitting deal with Reebok potentially coming to an end, the UFC could sign a deal with a new outfitting company. Dana White has a few ideas in mind.

Making an appearance on The Schmozone podcast with The Schmo and Helen Yee, the UFC boss was asked about the deal with Reebok coming to an end and who might possibly be next in line to be the uniform sponsor for the UFC.

The Schmo first asked about three potential uniform sponsors: Nike, Under Armour, and Venum.

“You never know,” White responded. “Obviously I can’t tell you that.”

After his first response, White asked for the three to be named again and then afterwards responded affirmatively.

“Yes, one of the three,” he said.

So while he’s not ready to give any more information about the next sponsor, it appears that the list is down to Nike, Under Armour, and Venum, a company that makes its own MMA apparel and gear.

Nike is already the official sponsor of the NFL, NBA, and MLB, while Under Armour has sponsorship deals with several Division-1 college programs and athletes such as Tom Brady, Steph Curry, and The Rock.

With little information provided by Dana White as of now, one issue that is certainly worth monitoring is how the sponsorship for each individual fighter will be handled with the new sponsor. There has been heavy criticism about the amount fighters are paid through the Reebok deal, which no longer allows fighters to pursue their own individual sponsors.

There is no word as to when the next uniform sponsor for the UFC will be announced, but the choices have been narrowed down to three and could bring on a much welcomed change for the fighters moving forward.

Who would you like to see as the next UFC uniform sponsor: Nike, Under Armour, or Venum?