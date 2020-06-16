Dana White doesn’t believe Amanda Nunes should retire just yet

Two-weight champion Amanda Nunes is flirting with the idea of retirement, but UFC President Dana White isn’t ready to see his dominant champion walk away just yet. Following her win over Felicia Spencer at UFC 250, Nunes became the first ever fighter to successfully defend both of her titles while holding them simultaneously.

After her win over Spencer, Nunes opened up about the possibility of retirement saying, she’s achieved everything that she has wanted to do.

While some stars like Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo, who also both happened to have been double-champs in their career, have recently announced their retirement and Dana White wished them the best, the same is not the case for Nunes and her possible retirement.

During an interview with ‘Schmozone Podcast’ White was asked about the possibility of Nunes’ retiring, and doesn’t seem enthused about it and even added that he just had talks with UFC matchmakers about building the featherweight division.

“I literally just told Sean [Shelby] and Mick [Maynard] in the last meeting, let’s get this [featherweight] division built for her. Let’s build this division for her and let’s start figuring this out. Now she’s talking about retiring? (h/t MMA Fighting)

In comparison, White reflected on when former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier wanted to retire a couple years ago, and White talked him out of doing so.

“You know what’s awesome about that when you think about it. Her retiring isn’t awesome, that actually drives me nuts. You know how I always say if you’re talking about retirement, you probably should … unless you’re where she’s at. It’s like what I said about [Daniel] Cormier when he was talking about retiring a couple of years ago.”

Although there have been fighters going public about their pay, White pointed out that because of her success, Nunes is in a place financially where she is able to walk away comfortably.

“Nobody ever brings that sh*t up that the women are treated just like the men here. Even tennis, which is a massive sport that’s been around forever, has huge TV deals, the U.S. Open, Wimbledon, all these things and the women still don’t make what the men do. Amanda Nunes is in a position where she can retire.”

What do you think of Dana White’s comments about a possible Amanda Nunes retirement? Should the two-weight champion call it an end to her career?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 6/16/2020