Dan Hooker admits possible red panty night was “a big reason” he agreed to UFC 257 fight

Dan Hooker has revealed that the possibility of a fight with Conor McGregor is a big reason why he accepted a fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 257.

McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257, which goes down on January 23 on Fight Island. Hooker, meanwhile, will return to the cage in the card’s co-main event, when he’ll take on former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler.

Speaking to SCMP MMA recently, Hooker admitted that he recognizes he or Chandler could get the call to step in against McGregor if Poirier isn’t able to make it to the cage for the main event.

That potential “red panty night”—an affectionate term for a fight with McGregor—he says, is one of the reasons he agreed to fight Chandler on the card.

“We’re definitely on that card to back up that fight,” Hooker explained (via TheBodyLock). “Dustin trains in Florida — that’s like the wild west for COVID from what you read online. The UFC need to have a backup for this fight so that’s what we’re here for.

“I’d be lying if I’m saying that’s not a big reason why I jumped at the opportunity to not only fight Michael Chandler, but to be on this card and to have that possibility… that’s the McGregor roulette, baby,” Hooker added. “You’re going to have a chance at winning the McGregor roulette. He’s not lying when he’s saying get the red panties out because it’s going to change your life! As a fighter, you’ll do anything for that fight.”

Dan Hooker has not fought since June, when he lost a razor-close decision to Poirier in a 2020 Fight of the Year contender. While that setback caused him to lose a bit of ground, a win over Chandler could conceivably push him right into title contention.

