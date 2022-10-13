Da Un Jung vs. Devin Clark targeted for February Fight Night card in Korea

The UFC will be heading to Korea in February and local fighter Da Un Jung will be on the card.

Multiple sources informed BJPENN.com that Jung will face Devin Clark on February 4, with the event likely taking place in Seoul, South Korea. The location has not been finalized as of yet but is trending in the right direction, while the bout is also only verbally agreed to. It will be the first time the UFC is in Korea since UFC Busan in December of 2019 which saw Korean Zombie vs. Frankie Edgar in the main event.

- Advertisement -

Da Un Jung (15-3-1) is coming off a first-round KO loss to Dustin Jacoby back at UFC Long Island. Prior to the loss, the 28-year-old Korean was undefeated in the UFC as he went 4-0-1. During that run, he submitted Khadis Ibragimov, KO’d Mike Rodriguez, had a draw against Sam Alvey, beat William Knight by decision, and then knocked out Kennedy Nzechukwu.

Jung is also the former HEAT light heavyweight champion and will fight in South Korea for the first time since he knocked out Rodriguez at UFC Busan.

- Advertisement -

Devin Clark (13-7) suffered a TKO loss to Azamat Murzakanov in his return to light heavyweight after scoring a TKO win over William Knight in his heavyweight debut. Clark has been in the UFC since 2016 and has fought at middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight.

In his UFC career, Clark is 7-7 with notable wins over Alonzo Menifield, Mike Rodriguez, Josh Collier, and Darko Stosic. His losses have come against, Jan Blachowicz, Aleksandar Rakic, Anthony Smith, Ryan Spann, Ion Cutelaba, and Alex Nicholson with his loss against Smith being his first and only UFC main event. Prior to signing with the UFC, Clark was the RFA light heavyweight champion.

Who do you think will win between Da Un Jung and Devin Clark at UFC Korea in February?

- Advertisement -