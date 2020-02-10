Corey Anderson the betting favorite to be next opponent for Jon Jones

Corey Anderson has been labeled by the oddsmakers to be the next opponent for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones following UFC 247.

Jones defeated Dominick Reyes in a close, controversial unanimous decision at UFC 247 to once again defend his UFC light heavyweight strap. The question now is who is going to be next for the champion? According to the sportsbooks, it’s most likely going to be Anderson.

The online sportsbook BetOnline released the odds for the likelihood of a number of light heavyweights to be next to fight Jones. Take a look at them below (via TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter).

UFC Specials Odds

Corey Anderson 4/5

Jan Blachowicz 11/4

Dominick Reyes 7/2

Stipe Miocic 8/1

Daniel Cormier 12/1

Francis Ngannou 14/1

Israel Adesanya 14/1

Brock Lesnar 22/1

Anderson is the fighter the oddsmakers deem most likely to be next in line for Jones. At 4/5 that means Anderson is a -125 betting favorite to be next for Jones. That means you would have to be $125 to win $100. This implies that Anderson is the overwhelming favorite to be next in line for Jones as all the other fighters are significant underdogs.

Anderson (13-4) has been extremely vocal in his desire to fight Jones for quite some time now. The UFC told him that he needed to be more exciting if he wanted to get the title shot, and he went out there and knocked out top prospect Johnny Walker at UFC 244 to put himself into the title picture. Anderson is currently riding a four-fight win streak and has a 10-4 record overall inside the Octagon.

Anderson next takes on Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho this coming weekend in a five-round main event. The winner of that fight seems likely to take on Jones next assuming he stays at light heavyweight. And if you ask the sportsbooks, Anderson has the upper hand.

Do you agree that Corey Anderson should be the betting favorite to fight Jon Jones?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/10/2020.