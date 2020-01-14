Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone props bets released for UFC 246 press conference

The sportsbooks have released prop bets for the UFC 246 press conference featuring superstar Conor McGregor and fan-favorite Donald Cerrone.

McGregor meets Cerrone this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in what is McGregor’s comeback fight after 14 months away from the Octagon. In the days before the fight, the online sportsbook BetOnline released a number of prop bets for the event’s press conference, which takes place on Wednesday at the Pearl Theater in Vegas.

Check the odds out below courtesy of Aaron Bronsteter. There are 16 props in total available to lay your money on if you choose to do so.

Some odds have been posted for tomorrow's UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy press conference courtesy of @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/OlN4ZLnxUQ — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 14, 2020

As you’d expect from a prop bet, some of these are quite hilarious to consider, such as if McGregor or Cerrone will throw an object or the number of times McGregor will drop the F-bomb. Then again, some of them are quite obvious, such as if Cerrone will wear a cowboy hat or if McGregor will wear a suit. It’s up to you to decide which of these prop bets you want to lay your money on, but there does appear to be money made with them.

The press conference on Wednesday should help create some more buzz for this weekend’s event, which seems to not be getting the same amount of hype that McGregor’s fights in the past have had. That could be in part to McGregor’s long layoff, the fact he hasn’t won an MMA fight since 2016, or his legal issues outside of the cage. Regardless of why the fight doesn’t have as much buzz as one would expect, the press conference could help change that, and UFC 246 should end up being a huge event for the UFC as expected.

Do any of the Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone prop bets for UFC 246 stand out to you as potential bets?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/14/2020.