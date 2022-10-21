Conor McGregor trolls Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to troll Petr Yan ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi.

Yan (16-3 MMA), the promotions former bantamweight champion, is set to return to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 280 against Sean O’Malley. ‘No Mercy’ will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split decision setback to Aljamain Sterling in his most previous effort at UFC 273.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.

Ahead of the highly anticipated bantamweight contest, Conor McGregor has taken to Twitter where he trolled the former UFC champion in Yan by suggesting he looks like Hasbulla.

- Advertisement -

Check out the Irishman’s tweet below:

Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the ufc pic.twitter.com/aULsSQF8Ds — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 21, 2022

“Congrats Hasbulla on signing with the UFC” – McGregor captioned a photo of Petr Yan.

This is not the first time that Conor McGregor has brought up the UFC’s newest signee in Hasbulla. ‘Notorious’ previously stated his desire to “punt” the online sensation during a now-deleted Twitter rant.

- Advertisement -

“I’d love to boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post,” tweeted McGregor. “How much to get him on the volley? Little smelly inbred. I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the guard.”

Petr Yan has not yet responded to McGregor’s latest diss, as he is currently busy finishing up his weight cut. ‘No Mercy’ recently dubbed his upcoming opponent in Sean O’Malley as a “Conor McGregor wannabe”, but that was hardly an effort to insult ‘Notorious’.

What do you think of Conor McGregor trolling Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -