Conor McGregor shares some advice for Anderson Silva, encourages ‘The Spider’ to keep going

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor shared some advice to Anderson Silva following his loss to Uriah Hall this evening.

The former UFC middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-11 MMA), returned to the Octagon in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event with hopes of snapping his current two-fight losing skid. Standing in the way of ‘The Spider’ was veteran middleweight Uriah Hall.

Although Silva looked good for the majority of the first fifteen minutes, Hall would eventually turn the tide when he scored a knockdown late in round three. ‘Primetime’ nearly finished off ‘The Spider’ with ground and pound but the horn sounded to provide Silva with a chance to recover. Anderson Silva came out quickly in round four but was ultimately put down by another right hand from Hall. Uriah would promptly move in to finish Silva off with ground and pound, thus scoring a fourth round TKO victory.

Following his fifth loss in has past six fights the former middleweight kingpin in Silva did not announce his retirement as many expected. Instead he is taking the wait and see approach.

Despite Silva’s reluctance to retire, UFC President Dana White says that he should “never have let” Anderson compete this evening and that the former middleweight kingpin will never get another fight with the promotion.

While White and the UFC may not be willing to give Anderson Silva another fight, former UFC champ-champ Conor McGregor believes ‘The Spider’ should “keep going”.

Sad to see tonight, but I say keep going! Real fighters never lose that fire so why try to force it out? Simply put time into finding the correct competition and continue on. The right competition is out there, for all levels and ages. Find it and do what you love to do! Forever! https://t.co/qFvPtCQuVE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

