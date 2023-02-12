Conor McGregor shares advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of Islam Makhachev title fight

Conor McGregor has shared some advice for Alexander Volkanovski ahead of his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284.

Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be looking to defend his lightweight title for the first time when he squares off with reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) this evening in Perth, Australia.

Islam captured the promotion’s 155lbs title last October at UFC 280, submitting Charles Oliveira with an arm-triangle choke. That victory served as Makhachev’s eleventh win in a row and fifth straight finish.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski will be making the jump up to lightweight following four straight defenses of his featherweight title. ‘The Great’ most recently competed at UFC 276 in July of 2022 where he scored a lopsided victory over Max Holloway.

Ahead of the highly anticipated title fight, Conor McGregor shared some advice for Alexander Volkanovski on social media.

Responding to a fan, McGregor tweeted the following words of strategy:

“Aim to headbutt the chest cavity.”

That tweet was later deleted, but not before it was captured by ‘MMAPack’ who shared the tweet on their Instagram page (see below).

It was recently announced that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) will serve as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter opposite former Bellator champion Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA).

‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ will collide at the end of the season with a date and venue still to be determined.

McGregor, 34, last entered the Octagon in July of 2021 at UFC 264 where he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA). Following the bout, the Irishman required surgery to repair his broken leg and has since been recovering, rehabilitating and training.

What do you think of Conor McGregor’s advice for the Aussie? Who are you picking to win tonight’s lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!