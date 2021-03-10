Conor McGregor reportedly doubled his net worth with Proper No. Twelve sale

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor reportedly doubled his net worth by selling his popular Irish whiskey company, Proper No. Twelve.

McGregor and his business partners launched Proper No. Twelve in September, 2018. The whiskey was an immediate financial success, and a little over three years later, the Irish MMA star has reportedly sold his stake in the company for a gargantuan fortune.

According to a report from Joe.co.uk, McGregor and his manager and business partner, Audie Attar, sold their stakes in the company for £112M—about $155M USD—to the Mexican beverage company Becle, which helped launched the brand back in 2018.

With this sale, McGregor is reported to have “doubled” his net worth—meaning he could now be worth well over $300M USD.

While McGregor is now richer than ever, he seems to be as focused as ever on his MMA career.

The Irishman hasn’t fought since he was stopped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January, but all signs point to a tie-breaking trilogy fight between the two lightweight rivals in the near future.

“He is in great spirits, well he actually sold the spirits so he is in really good financial spirits,” McGregor’s long-time coach John Kavanagh told BT Sport recently. “He is just looking forward, I’m hoping we can get that rematch done in the summer. I’m not exactly sure, I don’t involve myself in the management side of things. We wanna get that one back, gotta figure out these fricking calf kicks, how to use them and defend them. We’re pretty confident we have that sorted out now. He looked excellent everywhere else. Give us a rematch, and we have the rematch, I feel.”

