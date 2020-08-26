Conor McGregor reminisces on fight with Floyd Mayweather: “I carried Floyd for his final boxing match”

Conor McGregor has reflected on his legendary boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, which happened three years ago today.

On August 26, 2017, McGregor made his way into boxing to battle arguably the greatest boxer of all-time in Floyd Mayweather. The fight took the world by storm and was a must-watch event.

Now, three years after the event, McGregor took to Instagram to reminisce on the fight.

“3 years ago today I carried Floyd for his final boxing match. Wow time flies when you’re stacking cheddar. Happy retirement champ,” McGregor wrote.

In the lead up to the fight, many knew the only way Conor McGregor would win is if he could land the knockout punch. Unfortunately, for the Irishman that was not the case as Mayweather used his superior boxing skills to piece him up and eventually scored a 10th-round TKO win.

In the fight, two judges gave Conor McGregor only one round while one judge gave the Irishman three rounds.

The fight against Mayweather was the last time McGregor fought in boxing. He made his return to combat sports after that fight at UFC 229 where he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. He then took some more time off and returned this January with a TKO win over Donald Cerrone.

Since the win over Cerrone, Conor McGregor announced his retirement from the sport. Although he has retired many didn’t think it was real but Dana White has said the Irishman is retired and they are not talking to him about fights.

Floyd Mayweather, meanwhile, retired at 50-0 with his 50th win coming against McGregor. It is unlikely he will box again, but perhaps a rematch with the Irishman may happen as both have hinted at it.

What do you remember about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather three years ago?