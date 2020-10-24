Dustin Poirier reacts after Khabib Nurmagomedov stops Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier was clearly watching today’s UFC 254 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier of course has a history with both men. ‘The Diamond’ suffered a submission loss to ‘The Eagle’ in the main event of UFC 242, thus surrendering his interim title. Prior to his setback to Khabib, Poirier was riding a five-fight win streak which included a TKO victory over Justin Gaethje.

Already in talks to make his next Octagon appearance this January in a rematch with Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier believes a second shot at lightweight gold is within his grasp. With that said, ‘The Diamond’ was more than just a little interested in today’s main event.

Tonight’s UFC 254 headliner did not prove to be the “fight of the year” contender many were expecting. Instead, Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to utilize a frantic pace to control and frustrate Justin Gaethje on route to a second round submission win.

Official UFC 254 Result: Khabib Nurmagomedov def. Justin Gaethje via submission

Check out how Dustin Poirier reacted to Khabib defeating Gaethje below:

“Diamond.” Poirier replied to a fan who tweeted him “champ season coming up baby!”.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov now retired, the door has certainly opened for Dustin Poirier to get another shot at lightweight gold.

As noted above, Poirier is currently in talks to rematch Conor McGregor on January 23. The pair first collided in a featherweight contest at UFC 178, with the Irishman emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 24, 2020