Conor McGregor looks insanely lean as he spars at UFC gym

UFC star Conor McGregor looks to be in great shape as he posts training footage of him sparring at a UFC gym.

Ever since breaking his leg last summer against Dustin Poirier, fans have been watching and waiting to see when Conor McGregor would finally make his mixed martial arts comeback. The Irishman has slowly been working his way back to full fitness and in recent weeks, he’s been teasing the masses by posting frequent training footage as he gears up, potentially, for another appearance inside the Octagon.

The latest insight that we’ve got into where he’s at has come in the form of sparring footage which, based on the cage, appears to be taking place at a UFC gym.

McGregor is seen to be engaging in some light sparring with the caption “Who’s slicker?”, and one of the big takeaways is just how lean he seems to be.

It’s a far cry from his featherweight days but after noting that he wants to return at welterweight, it does seem like he’s gradually getting into the shape required for him to compete at 170 pounds.

‘Notorious’ has always been the kind of figure who loves to chase history and we all know he’d love nothing more than to win a third world title. Alas, it’s going to be a tricky road for him to get there, even if he does seem to be putting in the hard hours.

For the time being, everyone continues to wait and see whether or not an announcement will be made about a fight in late 2022 or perhaps early 2023.

Are you excited to see this footage of Conor McGregor training? If he does return to active competition, when do you think he will compete and who will it be against? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

