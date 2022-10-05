Conor McGregor labels himself the ‘GOAT’ ahead of return: “The greatest comeback in sports history”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor believes he’s the GOAT ahead of his return.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. The series between the two was sitting at 1-1 heading into last summer’s massive clash. In the end, it was ‘The Diamond’ who got the last laugh.

At UFC 264, the Irishman lost by first-round TKO after suffering a broken leg in the final seconds of the round. Due to the brutal injury, the former dual-weight champion has been on the shelf for over a year.

Currently, the Dublin native doesn’t have a set date for his return. However, that hasn’t stopped him from still being the talk of the MMA world. Names such as Nate Diaz, Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul, Michael Chandler, and more, have all been linked to a bout with McGregor.

Furthermore, the former champion’s longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has stated that he looks incredible in his recent return to training. It appears that success in the training room has led the Irishman to feel confident ahead of his return.

That confidence has led Conor McGregor to proclaim himself the greatest fighter of all time. During a Twitter Q&A with fans, the former dual-weight champion stated he was the ‘GOAT’. The question came from a fan who asked if Jon Jones or Anderson Silva is the greatest fighter ever.

The greatest comeback in sports history https://t.co/MkNtxh3Llz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 4, 2022

The Irishman instead believes that he is the greatest ever. Furthermore, in another tweet, McGregor stated that his comeback will be the greatest in sports history. Despite the brutal injury and time spent on the sidelines, it appears that he’s in good spirits.

Given how incredible his career has been thus far, it’s hard to bet against ‘The Notorious’.

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s comments? Do you believe he’s the greatest fighter of all time? Who do you want to see him fight next? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

