Conor McGregor claims he has the best ground and pound in the game: “I don’t miss g’n’p”

Ahead of his UFC return, Conor McGregor has proclaimed that he has the best ground and pound in the sport.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage since July 2021, where he lost to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy bout. McGregor has been out of action due to a leg injury he sustained in the fight. Despite the absence, he’s remained in the news cycle thanks to his social media posts.

Conor McGregor has recently taken to Instagram to proclaim that he’s still one of the best in the game despite his recent losses. Furthermore, the former UFC dual-weight champion stated that he especially has the best ground and pound in the sport.

‘The Notorious’ pointed out that while he is great on the feet, most of his finishes come on the mat. The social media post also showed Conor McGregor doing ground and pound drills as well.

“I’ve the best ground and pound in the game. My highest % of finishes does not actually come from my standing horizontal back hand, like most assume. My highest % of finishing wins actually come from the accuracy of my vertical punching (you are all novices vertical striking. Arm hitters. Ask ref to stop it hitters. Fall over on yourself hitters). I don’t miss g’n’p, I do not hit arms. I do not fall in.” – stated Conor McGregor on Instagram.



McGregor continued, “I hit soft face, head and skull. It’s how you’ve seen people vs me absolutely cut up. Looking like they’ve just got a bang of a few golf balls off the tee of a driving range. Skin fully opened. Yet me, skin like butter. Many times I’ve not even messed up my hair. That’s why a lot of these rat bags like to hate. I’m smooth like butter with it. The richest, the baddest, the most unscathed.”



What do you think about Conor McGregor stating that he has the best ground and pound in the sport?