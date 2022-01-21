Colby Covington vows to put Jorge Masvidal in the hospital after UFC 272: “He’s in for a rude awakening”

Colby Covington has violent intentions for Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

In the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, Covington and Masvidal will settle their differences in a highly-anticipated bout. They are former roommates and best friends that even cornered one another, but they had a massive falling out and now do not like one another. After years of trash-talking one another, they will finally fight and Covington says he will put Masvidal in the hospital.

“I stepped up my training to another level I’ve never trained before. I’m training harder, more diligently, and more precise than I have in my entire career,” Covington said on the UFC’s official weigh-in show. “I feel like I’m really starting to hit leaps and bounds and just evolve at a pace that I haven’t evolved before. It stems to this personal grudge match of wanting to finish this and move on to the next order of the business.

“I won’t use anything in the fight, there are no emotions when I step inside the Octagon, it’s all business, it’s all serious, focus, and gameplan,” Covington continued. “I’m not going to throw my game plan out the window, I’m going to go out there and fight how I fight. March 5, Jorge is in for a rude awakening, he’s not going to be the same person after I’m finished with him. No matter how much the UFC pays him, on March 5 when he wakes up in a hospital bed, all that money won’t be worth it.”

Colby Covington is coming off a decision loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268 for the welterweight title. It was his second loss to the champ and dropped him to just 1-2 in his last three, which includes a TKO loss to Usman. However, he has a chance to put all of that behind him and beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Who do you think will win at UFC 272, Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?