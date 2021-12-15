Colby Covington says Khamzat Chimaev’s hype ‘would get halted in a very violent way’ if they were to fight

Colby Covington thinks he would beat Khamzat Chimaev badly if they were to fight.

Ever since Chimaev had two fights in 10 days on Fight Island he has become a massive star. The hype only continued after he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert with one punch and a year later, submitted Li Jingliang at UFC 267 to cement himself as a contender. Yet for Covington, he thinks he would halt all of Chimaev’s hype and beat him badly, and possibly derail his career.

"You send him up here, he's never going to be the same person again." @ColbyCovMMA on sends a stern warning to Khamzat Chimaev

🎥: https://t.co/E7lEqiHMY4 pic.twitter.com/ERt7cdiYyX — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 13, 2021

“Guys, I don’t think they can sanction that fight legally yet. I think that there’s such a discrepancy in the rankings. I mean, the guy hasn’t even beat anybody in the top 10 yet. I mean, I’ve been in the top 10 for five years now, beating champion after champion,” Covington said to Submission Radio. “So, I don’t even know if a commission would allow this fight to go through. But this fight, the only way it would look would just be complete domination. Colby Covington Incorporated just going out there and ending all that hype.

“That same type of hype that all the clickbait journalists, all the MMA media out there put on Street Judas Masvidal,” Covington continued. “That same hype. They hype him up, they can’t stop talking about him, and everything’s about this kid, this hype, this hype, and then boom, it gets halted. So, it would get halted in a very violent way. And you don’t want to hurt a kid’s career before he even gets started. So, you send him up here, he’s never going to be the same person again.”

As of right now, it seems unlikely that Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev will fight one another anytime soon. “Chaos” has his eyes set on Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier while Chimaev has been rumored to fight Gilbert Burns. But, it does seem likely the two will eventually fight one another sometime in the near future.

