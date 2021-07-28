Colby Covington says Kamaru Usman has been “using EPO his whole career”

Ahead of their upcoming rematch at UFC 268, Colby Covington says that welterweight champ Kamaru Usman has been “using EPO his whole career.”

Covington and Usman will meet on November 6 in the main event of UFC 268 with the world welterweight title on the line. The two rivals previously met in the main event of UFC 245 in December 2019, with Usman winning via fifth-round TKO. The two will now meet again with Usman’s gold on the line in one of the most highly-anticipated fights of 2021.

Ahead of their rematch, Covington spoke to Submission Radio and trashed his rival Usman, accusing “The Nigerian Nightmare” of using EPO, the same substance TJ Dillashaw used.

“He’s been doing EPO his whole career. It’s so obvious. His chemical imbalance, his body – he’s got the pimples all over his back, all over his face,” Covington said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “You’re a 35-year-old man. You’re not going through puberty like you’re in your teens anymore. You should not be having that chemical imbalance and that breakout. That’s from his testosterone being out of whack, and his estrogen and his testosterone levels being out of whack. So he is the CEO of EPO. I’ve heard firsthand from some people that he trained with, some people that I might’ve went to wrestle in college with that said the same thing. They could verify that he has done EPO and he’s injected in his ass. So he’s the CEO of EPO. He’s ‘Marty Juiceman.'”

Although Usman has never tested positive for PEDs, Covington is confident he is using.

“I know he’s going to be doing it. There’s ways to get around the tests. They’re not blood testing. They’re doing a piss test here and there. They’re not going to blood test him. They’re going to let him get away with it,” Covington said.

With so much bad blood between these two, expect much more of this kind of trash talk in the lead-up to the fight in November.

