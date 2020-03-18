Colby Covington buries Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington is trying to keep the peace with Dustin Poirier, but the same doesn’t apply to his American Top Team stablemates Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jorge Masvidal.

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, Covington absolutely buried Masvidal and Jedrzejczyk.

He started with his fellow welterweight.

“What’s my message to Jorge ‘Journeyman’ Masvidal AKA ‘Street Judas’, the guy who tried to stab me in the back because of money and business?” Covington began (transcript via South China Morning Post).

“You’ve got your ass whipping waiting, bud. You got your 10 seconds of fame, they’re up,” Covington added. “You hit lightning in a bottle. But let’s look at your record. You’ve got double digit losses. You’re a 50-50 average mediocre fighter. Stop acting like you’re so great. You ain’t great. You know what happened when we used to train for the last eight or nine years. There’s never been one second where you have ever beaten me.

“So if you wanna get embarrassed in front of the world, let’s do it. Jorge keeps talking about wanting to fight in the streets. Dude, if we fight in the streets, who’s gonna pay your medical bills? At least if we fight in the UFC Octagon, I’m gonna break your jaw, I’m gonna rearrange your face, and the UFC will cover your medical bills. So let’s leave our business in the Octagon. But you don’t wanna fight me in the Octagon, he knows better than that.”

Next up Covington targeted Jedrzejczyk, who is coming off a thrilling decision loss to UFC strawweight champ Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

“As far as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, his [Masvidal’s] little sidepiece, they got a little fling going on right now, I could give a f*** less about her,” Covington said. “She’s washed up now, nobody cares about her. She used to be the ‘Boogeywoman’, now she’s the ‘boobie woman’. Look at her face, she got her face rearranged, and I called it.

“In the beginning of the week, I put a video out before the fight [giving his prediction]. Joanna wants an apology, so here’s my apology – Joanna, I’m sorry,” Covington concluded. “I’m sorry you had to get your face rearranged, and everybody’s gonna get rich. And that’s exactly what happened, I got rich. I made a Rolex off Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s b**** ass.”

What do you think of these comments from Colby Covington? How do you think Jorge Masvidal and Joanna Jedrzejczyk will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/18/2020.