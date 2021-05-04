Colby Covington blasts Conor McGregor for wanting welterweight title shot: “He’s a joke”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington blasted Conor McGregor for wanting a title shot at 170lbs, calling the MMA superstar “a joke.”

Covington is one of the top-ranked contenders at 170lbs right now and is likely next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman following his big KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. However, that hasn’t stopped McGregor from taking to social media recently and suggesting that he will be coming for the welterweight strap soon, despite the fact he is coming off of a TKO loss to a lightweight in Dustin Poirier in his last outing.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMAFighting.com, Covington was asked about McGregor’s welterweight title aspirations, to which “Chaos” absolutely trashed the Irishman.

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve heard about it and that’s obviously just Conor trying to get some hype, get some headlines. Come on, dude, the guy just got knocked out by ‘Dustin Sorry-ier.’ Come on, are you serious? You want a title shot at 170? You’re getting beat up by gatekeeper lightweights and now you want to come to the top of the 170 welterweight division? Everybody knows what Conor’s doing. He’s not really gonna do that. He’s not gonna come up and fight welterweight,” Covington said.

“He’s just doing that to grab attention, to grab headlines, make people think he’s being taken seriously because honestly, he’s a joke. He’s the laughingstock in the MMA community and even to casual fans because they’re just like, ‘Conor’s washed up. He’s done.’ He made all that money with his whiskey, he made all that money for the Mayweather fight, he has no motivation. Nothing gets him up early in the morning to go fight. He tries to say it’s for his kids but man, the guy’s done. He has nothing left in the tank.”

