Colby Covington accuses Jon Jones of cheating on his wife, wants “Bones” to go to jail for DWI

Colby Covington believes that UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones should face jail time after his recent arrest and accused him of cheating on his wife.

Jones was arrested last month for a DWI and gun charges in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It appeared as though Jones would be facing possible jail time as a repeat offender, but he struck a deal with state prosecutors to only serve house arrest and do some community service. There are many who were surprised Jones didn’t get any jail time for his infractions and Covington is one of them.

Covington, who was roommates with Jones in college, has often been critical of his former friend and in a recent interview with Mike Heck at MMAFighting.com, Covington went to town on the champ, accusing him of cheating on his wife and saying that Jones should go to jail for the DWI.

“You would think that we’ve never seen anything like this before. We’re going through this pandemic, this unprecedented time, the coronavirus, people are stuck in their houses and you would just think that everything is just—It’s the craziest time ever in life. But then Jon Jones gets caught by the Albuquerque police again. For what, the seventh or eighth time? Everything is normal in the world, people, I promise you,” Covington said.

“Jon Jones is still getting caught, he’s still a dirtbag, he’s still cheating on his wife and doing drugs and doing steroids, and we can almost go back to normal soon. So hang in there people, you’re gonna be out of your houses soon, the world is coming back to normal. Jon Jones is still getting caught, and he’s still a piece of s*it, and hopefully he goes to jail soon.”

These are definitely some hefty accusations by Colby Covington, so don’t expect Jones to sit around long and wait to respond to these comments from “Chaos.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/17/2020.