Cody Durden plans to derail the hype of Muhammad Mokaev at UFC London: “I don’t have anything to lose in this fight, he’s supposed to win”

Cody Durden is eager to welcome Muhammad Mokaev to the UFC.

Mokaev is only 5-0 as a pro but went 22-0 as an amateur in the IMMAF promotion where he was the bantamweight champion. After Durden’s last win, Mokaev was one of many flyweights to call him out, so he’s excited to face the Brit on Saturday at UFC London.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be the fight. Pretty much the entire division called me out and I’ve never turned down a UFC fight, so let’s do it,” Durden said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “It was different (having everyone call me out), but it is what it is. I’m down to fight, that’s what I get paid to do. March 19 it’s going to be a battle.”

Although Mokaev is only 21 and has a ton of experience, Durden says he hasn’t fought anyone like him. He has the UFC experience and believes he matches up well with Muhammad, so he’s expecting a very close and intriguing fight.

“He’s a young, hungry determined prospect who’s got a lot of talent, he’s ahead of his age group. I’m not underestimating him, he brings a ton of skill to the game, but he hasn’t fought anyone like me,” Durden said. “It’s going to be a war. I match up great against him, I’ve been taken down one time in the UFC and it’s because I slipped when I threw a knee. We will see who gets the first takedown.”

Cody Durden does expect to wrestle Muhammad Mokaev and put the pace on him. He knows all the pressure is on the Brit as this is not only his UFC debut but he’s also fighting in front of his adopted home country. With that said, Durden is confident he will be able to edge out a win on the scorecards.

“Man, I think it will be a good, long dogfight. There will be blood, both of us are leaving hurt but I think I will edge him out,” Durden said. “A win will catapult me to the next level, and I don’t have anything to lose in this fight, he’s supposed to win. I’m really hungry to put my right hand on him.”

Should Durden get the win, he says a ranked guy could be next and he hopes to get a quick turnaround next time out.

“It’s quite possible and that’s ideal if I get the win. We will see how the fight plays out, if I come out and not hurt we will do a quick turnaround,” Durden said.

