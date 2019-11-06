Coach: ‘We’d see the same thing’ in Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz rematch

Jorge Masvidal was masterful in the main event of UFC 244 against Nate Diaz and the BMF champion’s head coach Mike Brown believes that a rematch wouldn’t go much differently.

“Gamebred” defeated the gritty and tough Diaz via third-round TKO due to the cage side doctor stopping the fight after a huge cut was opened above the right eye of Diaz. Many were disappointed in the ending of the highly anticipated welterweight showdown at MSG, but Masvidal was clearly ahead on the judges’ scorecards and certainly didn’t seem to be slowing down.

According to Brown, who recently spoke to MMA Fighting, should a rematch be booked between Masvidal and Diaz, the result would be similar — if not worse.

“I think we’d see the same thing,” Brown explained. “That was pretty damn one-sided. He won all three rounds, all three were pretty one-sided. I think that’s how it’s always going to be.

“I mean on a good day Jorge gets him out of there, and on a bad day, maybe the rounds are a little closer but [Jorge] still wins them. That’s what I see.”

During the course of the fight’s three rounds on Saturday, Masvidal dropped Diaz twice, including nearly finishing the fight in the first 90 seconds. Diaz has been known for his incredible durability throughout his career, but Brown believes that had the fight gone into the championship rounds, Masvidal had some extra tools in his belt to keep the Stockton Native guessing.

“He had some tricks up his sleeve that he didn’t use that he was planning on executing. So there were one or two things that he didn’t do that he wanted to do,” Brown said. “We won’t give them away in case he still fights Diaz again.

“Basically, [the plan] was beat him up with kicks and fight him in the clinch, then beat him in the clinch. If it goes to the ground, be on top. Get our head free, good posture, ground and pound and kind of exactly what you saw was the game plan.”

Who do you think would win a rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz?

