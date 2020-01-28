Coach claims that a ‘motivated’ Conor McGregor can beat anyone

Entering UFC 246, Conor McGregor said he was once again motivated and training regularly, unlike his camp for the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight.

The Irishman claimed he was drinking all fight week leading up to UFC 229 and his training was sporadic and not consistent. Yet, that all changed for the Donald Cerrone fight, and it showed in his performance. He knocked out ‘Cowboy’ in just 40 seconds in a fight that Cerrone didn’t even land a single strike.

Now, following the win, many have wondered what will be next for Conor McGregor. For the Irishman’s striking coach, Owen Roddy, he says it doesn’t matter as a motivated McGregor will beat anyone.

“I don’t really mind who it is,” Roddy said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I think Conor going in motivated, enjoying the training, the way he is can beat any of them, I really believe that.”

Roddy, however, hopes Conor McGregor will continue to fight at welterweight after his recent performance. But, he knows lightweight is always an option and it will come down to what McGregor wants to do.

“People were questioning can he carry that weight and that power up into that 170 weight class. But I’ve never seen him so ferocious in there,” Roddy said. “The shots he was throwing when Cerrone hit the ground were ferocious. You know what, not many people on this Earth can take those shots. I think he’s got lots of options. It’s always Conor’s choice. Whoever motivates Conor the most is the fight he will take place.”

In the end, Owen Roddy is pleased with Conor McGregor’s performance even the shoulder strikes which he says he can’t take credit for. Regardless, it is back to training and getting the Irishman ready for whatever is next.

Do you agree with Owen Roddy that a motivated Conor McGregor can beat anyone? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/27/2020.