Charles Oliveira still wants Conor McGregor fight

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira believes it makes sense for his next fight to be against Conor McGregor.

Oliveira has won his last seven on the bounce, with his latest victory over Kevin Lee serving as a real statement of intent as he prepares to make a run at the UFC Lightweight Championship.

“Do Bronx” is on the streak of his life, but as he noted during a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he has his eyes set on a very specific type of prize.

“Looks like Dustin Poirier will fight that skinny guy, Dan Hooker, so the only ones left are Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone and Paul Felder,” Oliveira said. “Since Cerrone was one of the last fights I lost, who knows. I’ve been asking for a fight with Conor McGregor for a while, but if it doesn’t happen, we’ll see.”

It’s tough for fighters like Oliveira who are riding a solid wave of momentum right now, because as we all know, they can’t really capitalize on it as they’d probably want to given the uncertain climate. If Oliveira did fight McGregor, however, that’s the kind of fight that many fans and pundits could see “The Notorious” struggling with.

Oliveira is just so awkward to deal with and while he does have eight losses on his record, he seems to be a new man in the midst of the streak he’s riding. Plus, he appears to be putting himself out there more in an attempt to gather some momentum from a media point of view.

One thing that the nation of Brazil needs in mixed martial arts is a new star to root for, and while Paulo Costa could be the man to take on that role, Charles Oliveira is right there alongside him, too.

