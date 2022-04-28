Chael Sonnen explains why he’s still high on Jon Jones heavyweight move despite delay: “He’s done a lot of things nobody can do”

Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones can defy the odds in his move up.

‘Bones’ hasn’t been seen in the octagon since UFC 247 in February 2020. There, Jones scored a controversial unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain his light-heavyweight gold. It seems primed to be his last fight at 205 pounds.

In August 2020, he vacated his light-heavyweight title to move up in weight. Since that time, he’s had no scheduled bouts. However, he’s currently rumored to face Stipe Miocic in September with a potential interim championship on the line.

Many have doubted that Jon Jones will be able to return to action the same way that he left. After over two years out of the cage, a new camp, and a new weight class, the odds seem against the 34-year-old. Chael Sonnen doesn’t seem to be among those who doubt him.

The former UFC title challenger, and opponent of Jones, discussed the situation on his YouTube channel. Despite his beef with his former foe, he paid his respect to the former champion. Chael Sonnen noted that if it was anyone else but Jones, he’d probably cast doubt on their future.

“This Jon Jones experiment hasn’t fallen deaf on me yet. I am still very into this. If this was any other athlete than Jon Jones, and you had any one of three clues, I would tell you he’s going to lose. For example, he hasn’t fought in two years, whoever that person is, it’s not going to be a good night, history would back me up on that. He’s changing weight classes, he’s going to a weight class that adds 60 pounds to anything he’s ever done before.”

Chael Sonnen, “If you tell me that an athlete is going to participate, who is now at a new gym in a completely different state than he resides, I’m going to tell you the outcome isn’t going to be wonderful. Jon has all of those things stacked up against him, but the problem is he’s Jon Jones. He’s done a lot of things that nobody else can do.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments about Jon Jones?

