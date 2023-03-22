Bryce Mitchell claims Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski fight was “rigged as f**k”

Bryce Mitchell believes the UFC 284 lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski was rigged.

Makhachev was defending his title for the first time against the longtime featherweight champ in Volkanovski. It was a highly anticipated fight but one where Makhachev was listed as a sizeable betting favorite as many thought his wrestling and size would be too much.

However, Volkanovski had big moments in the fight and when it went to the final bell, some thought the Aussie had done enough to get the win. However, it was Makhachev who won the decision, but Mitchell says the only reason Makhachev won is because the fight was rigged.

“That fight was rigged as f**k, dude,” Mitchell said to Fanatics View’s James Lynch about Makhachev vs. Volkanovski “He brings in all that money from the Middle East. When you’re bringing in that kind of oil money and all that Middle Eastern money, bro. All the richest people in the world are from the Middle East, I guess they just f*****g paid the judges. I know Alexander Volkanovski won a decision, I don’t think nothing, I know he won and I know that shit was rigged. I’m not f****g stupid, you can’t tell me that shit wasn’t rigged, I’m not buying it. You can pay the judges whatever the f**k you want to pay them, I know Alexander Volkanovski won that fight.”

Alexander Volkanovski was also vocal in thinking he beat Islam Makhachev, but he didn’t claim the fight was rigged like Bryce Mitchell.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is set to take on Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288 in May, as he looks to return to the win column after his first career loss to Ilia Toupria. In his career, he also holds notable wins over Edson Barboza, Andre Fili, and Charles Rosa among others.

What do you make of Bryce Mitchell claiming Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski was rigged?