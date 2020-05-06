Brendan Schaub suggests he would fight an opponent with COVID-19

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently suggested that he would fight an opponent even if they tested positive for COVID-19.

This weekend, the UFC will return to our screens with UFC 249, a stacked card in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC has undertaken extensive measures to simultaneously ensure fighter safety and dispel public skepticism, but it’s still not clear how the promotion will proceed if a fighter test positive for COVID-19.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Below the Belt podcast, Schaub was asked by his producer how the UFC should proceed if a fighter tests positive.

Surprisingly, Schaub suggested the promotion ask that fighter’s opponent if they’re willing to accept the fight despite the risk of infection. The former heavyweight added that he would say yes in such a situation.



“What do you think the UFC will do if any of these athletes test positive or are asymptomatic for COVID-19,” the show’s producer asked Schaub. “Thoughts on possible replacements? What do you think they do if it happens?

“I don’t know,” Schaub responded. “What do you do? These guys are in shape. You’d probably ask the other fighter if they’re comfortable with doing it. I would say yes. But I’d assume they’d scratch the entire fight, because there’s so many fights on this card, they’re fine. As long as it’s not Tony [Ferguson] or Justin [Gaethje].

“If it’s the main event, I bet they’d ask Justin or Tony [if they’re willing to fight anyway],” Schaub added.

“That would be horrific,” the producer responded.

“They would make it work,” Schaub concluded.

How do you think the UFC should proceed if a fighter on the UFC 249 bill tests positive for COVID-19? Are you with Brendan Schaub on this one? Let us know in the comments.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/6/2020.