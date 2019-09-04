Brendan Schaub: ‘I don’t give a f**k about women’s strawweight’

Former UFC heavyweight turned podcaster Brendan Schaub was not overly sold on last weekend’s UFC Shenzhen card, which was headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight between champ Jessica Andrade and challenger Weili Zhang, but was otherwise pretty lacking in main value. Schaub did not hide his disinterest in this card ahead of time.

In the end, UFC Shenzhen turned out to be pretty enjoyable in the eyes of most fans, as Weili Zhang made history by stopping Jessica Andrade in less than a minute to become the first Chinese champion in UFC history. Schaub, however, did not watch the event, and claims to have no regrets about missing Zhang historic victory in China.

In fact, he says he “doesn’t give a f**k about women’s strawweight.”

Brendan Schaub shared his thoughts on the division on a recent episode of his Below the Belt podcast. See it in the clip below:

Schaub’s response to the social media backlash over #UFCShenzhen “I don’t give a fuck about women’s strawweight.” pic.twitter.com/R8ZVoc1mfj — JC (@OnTheRizeJC) September 4, 2019

“People are Tweeting me saying ‘Oh what’s up now Schaub, didn’t call Zhang over Jessica Andrade,'” he said. “I sure didn’t! Or in the [replies to the] post about my son [people were saying] ‘Oh where the f**k were you on Zhang vs. Andrade?’

“Dude, let me be super clear. Not only did I not watch it, I don’t give a f**k about women’s strawweight. I didn’t even watch it, and when someone told me [what happened] I said ‘That’s cool man.’”

Given that Brendan Schaub in an MMA analyst — and that he fairly recently interviewed top UFC strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez — he might find himself in a bit of hot water for this comment. Time will tell how the MMA community reacts.

The next big strawweight fight on the horizon will pit the former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk against former Invicta titleholder Michelle Waterson. It seems safe to assume Schaub won’t be tuning in.

What do you think of this comment from Schaub? What are your thoughts on the UFC’s women’s strawweight division?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/4/2019.