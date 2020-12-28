Brandon Moreno makes his pick for 2020 Fight of the Year: “Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk should win”

Brandon Moreno was involved in one of the best fights of 2020, but he doesn’t believe he’s the most deserving candidate of Fight of the Year honors.

Moreno dropped jaws earlier this month, when he battled UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo to a thrilling draw in the main event of UFC 256. While the two flyweight stars deserve plenty of credit for that incredible contest, Moreno himself feels Fight of the Year honors should go to another UFC championship war: Zhang Weili’s March defeat of Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Zhang and Jedrzejczyk met in the co-main event of UFC 248, and battled tooth-and-nail for the full 25 minutes, with Zhang ultimately retaining the title via controversial decision. The fight immediately stood out as a Fight of the Year contender, and with mere days left on the 2020 calendar, remains most peoples’ pick for that honor. That includes Moreno.

“‘Fight of the Year,’ I think Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk should win – that’s me giving you my personal opinion,” Moreno said in Spanish on Hablemos MMA (via MMA Junkie). “But if they gave us that title, that award, I would be very happy. Why not? But me, as a fan, that fight with Joanna and Weili – I got very excited and I think that should be ‘Fight of the Year.'”

While Moreno feels Zhang and Jedrzejczyk deserve the nod for Fight of the Year, he does recognize that his fight with Figueiredo was one of the best men’s flyweight title fights in UFC history.

“I think that on a drama level and standpoint, yes,” Moreno said. “We can’t discount the technique aspect when Demetrious (Johnson) was fighting. But from a damage and drama standpoint, I’d say yeah, I think it definitely is up there.”

What’s your pick for 2020’s Fight of the Year honors? Are you with Brandon Moreno on this one? Let us know in the comments section!