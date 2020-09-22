Betting odds released on who Colby Covington will fight next

The oddsmakers have opening betting odds on who UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington will take on in his next fight inside the Octagon.

Covington defeated rival Tyron Woodley in the fifth round by stoppage after his opponent verbally conceded the fight due to a rib injury. Covington looked fantastic in the fight as he was able to dominate it from the opening bell up until the stoppage. He needed to bounce back with a win like this after being finished via TKO by UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in his last fight.

Now the question is, who does Covington fight next? With “Chaos” taking minimal damage in the Woodley fight, you can expect the UFC to try and get him back inside the Octagon soon. With Covington due for a big-name opponent in his next fight, you can now bet on who Covington will take on next. Take a look at the odds below via Sports Betting Dime’s Cole Shelton.

Odds On Who Fights Colby Covington Next

Leon Edwards +300

Jorge Masvidal +350

Kamaru Usman +450

Gilbert Burns +500

Nick Diaz +750

Stephen Thompson +900

Conor McGregor +1500

According to the betting odds, the sportsbooks favor Edwards to be Covington’s next opponent. Edwards came in as a +300 betting underdog to be Covington’s next opponent. So if this fight happens, you would win $300 if you bet $100. Similarly, you would win $350 on a $100 bet if Masvidal was the next guy.

There are a few longshots further down the list that are certainly worth a look, including a rematch with Usman. UFC president Dana White has said that No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns is next for Covington and the fight likely takes place at UFC 256 in December, but if anything happens Covington could potentially slip in the title shot. If that happened, you would get juicy +450 odds on it.

Who do you want Colby Covington to fight next?