Video | Ex-NFL star Pacman Jones gets in a wild bar fight in Cincinnati

Former NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones has been seen getting into a wild bar fight in Cincinnati, TMZ reports.

Jones, who spent 13 years in the National Football League with most of that tenure being with the Cincinnati Bengals, has had his fair share of run-ins with the law over the course of his time in the limelight.

However, this latest video shows a disturbing escalation in which barstools are being thrown and people are begging for the violence in question to stop.

A witness noted that after Jones and one of his friends left the Clutch OTR bar at around 1am on Monday morning, the security staff wouldn’t proceed to let him in.

“Pacman pushed his way back in and it started getting aggressive,” the witness said. “Pacman knocked the security guy out then proceeded to kick the guy in the head multiple times. That’s when a lot of the staff stepped in and my video starts.”After the police arrived, Jones was booked with one count of misdemeanor assault – although he did proceed to go on The Pat McAfee Show and claim that the bouncer was the one who was initially in the wrong. The police report says Jones “punched and kicked” an employee at the establishment, “causing the bouncer to lose consciousness.” Jones’ ability on the field has so often been overshadowed by what he’s done off of it, and when looking ahead to the future, many are concerned about the direction that the 37-year-old is heading in. Regardless of whether or not you’ve ever been a big fan of him or his exploits, there’s no way of denying that this is yet another worrying development – especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Do you think that Pacman Jones was the one in the wrong? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.