Ben Askren roasts Colby Covington over failed Kamaru Usman diss

Ben Askren may not be competing inside the Octagon anymore, but he can certainly give his views on what’s happening in the current landscape of the sport – and as you can imagine, he’s quite interested in the headliner at UFC 245 this Saturday night.

Askren is a known critic of both Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, the two of whom will meet for the UFC Welterweight Championship tomorrow night in Las Vegas, Nevada. At one stage it even looked like Askren’s trajectory was taking him towards a fight against one of these two men, but Jorge Masvidal had other ideas.

In the lead-up to the fight Askren has particularly taken aim at Covington, who will be the man challenging for the title.

Yesterday Colby copied Lloyd Christmas outfit. Today he matched his intellect https://t.co/7WYetF4hWu — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 13, 2019

“Yesterday Colby copied Lloyd Christmas outfit,” Askren wrote on Twitter in response to a Covington interview. “Today he matched his intellect”.

Critics of Askren will be quick to point out his own losses within the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with his defeats to Demian Maia and Masvidal still very much being fresh in the minds of the masses.

Still, nobody can deny that he has the ability to wind people up better than most in the sport.

A lot of fans are wondering what Askren will go on to do now that he’s officially retired from mixed martial arts, with some suggesting he should become a coach. Instead, it tends to seem much more likely that he’ll slowly but surely establish himself within the punditry game.

On the other hand, there’s still a day or so left for Usman and Covington to go at one another before they finally go head to head inside of the cage. Covington is well known for being the underdog but as we’ve seen before on cards that feature three title fights, you never really can tell what’s going to happen until it unfolds before our very eyes.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/13/2019.