Belal Muhammad reacts after Demian Maia fight announced for UFC 263

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad reacted after his upcoming fight against Demian Maia was recently announced for UFC 263.

Muhammad vs. Maia was announced this weekend to take place on UFC 263, which is set for June 12. For Muhammad, it’s the next best thing after he wasn’t given a rematch with Leon Edwards after their fight ended in a No Contest due to an eye poke at a recent UFC Vegas event. Muhammad was stumping for the rematch given that the fight ended in a controversial fashion, but the promotion instead decided to book Edwards against Nate Diaz. That left Muhammad temporarily without an opponent, but Maia answered the call.

With Muhammad vs. Maia now set for UFC 263, “Remember The Name” took to his social media to react to the news that he will be fighting the Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Maia.

Onward and upward Have to beat a legend to be a legend …Muhammad vs Maia June 12 #inshallah #onamission #legend

Muhammad is coming into this fight on a five-fight unbeaten streak. Before the No Contest with Edwards, he had won four straight fights over Dhiego Lima, Lyman Good, Takashi Sato, and Curtis Millender. Overall, Muhammad is 8-1, 1 NC over his last 10 fights. He is one of the most underrated welterweights in the UFC and has earned this fight with a big name like Maia. If Muhammad can win this fight, he will get one step closer to the top-5.

As for Maia, he really needs to get a win in this fight after getting knocked out by Gilbert Burns last year. That was a rough loss for Maia, who at 43 years old is among the oldest fighters in the UFC right now. Maia is one of the most respected fighters in the sport and if he can go out there and take care of Muhammad, he’ll remain in title contention at 170.

