Anthony Smith encourages MMA fans to boycott Jake Paul’s future fights: “Why are we still f**king pandering this piece of sh*t”

Anthony Smith is encouraging MMA fans to boycott Jake Paul’s future fights.

Smith, 35, (36-17 MMA) is making it clear that he is not in Jake Paul’s corner.

- Advertisement -

The often outspoken and controversial Paul was a full-time YouTuber until he decided to dabble in the boxing ring with a few exhibition fights. The 25 year old then turned pro and now sports 6 wins in a row, 4 by knockout.

Paul’s most recent win was against Anderson Silva, 47, (34-11 MMA). The bout took place last Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

- Advertisement -

While speaking on the ‘Believe You Me’ Podcast, Smith had this to say about Jake Paul:

“We should all boycott the rest of his fights until he fights someone who’s on his level or whatever level we deem him to be.”

Continuing Smith took aim at ‘The Problem Child’s’ commentary on the UFC saying:

- Advertisement -

“You talk all this sh*t about MMA fighters, you talk sh*t about the UFC, then you pretend that you wanna bring fighters up and you want everyone to get paid better but you trash everyone, every time they fight.”

Concluding, Smith spoke about MMA veterans who are ‘putting food on the table’ for the boxer, saying:

“Older, shorter, smaller, past their prime legends that have spend their entire careers running their bodies into f*cking car accidents and we hold these guys near and dear to our hearts.”

“Go f*ck yourself, like why are we even pandering to this piece of sh*t?”

Jake Paul had previously defeated the likes of MMA fighters Ben Askren (19-2 MMA) and Tyron Woodley (19-7 MMA) who he entered into the ring for back-to-back fights.

Smith, not mincing words, is obviously very upset with Paul’s commentary about both MMA fighters and the UFC in general. Therefore making it unlikely that we will ever see the light heavyweight fighter enter the boxing ring with Jake Paul.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith’s narrative concerning Jake Paul or are you waiting with anticipation as to who he’ll challenge in the ring next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

- Advertisement -