Anthony Pettis sets sights on Diego Sanchez fight

Anthony Pettis is riding a loss to Nate Diaz, but still feels like he’s in a good place in his career. Currently competing at welterweight, but well within reach of the lightweight division, he believes he’s got lots of interesting options going forward.

One of those options is lightweight and welterweight veteran Diego Sanchez.

Pettis explained why he wants to fight Sanchez in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

“I’m a good spot right now where I could make 155,” Pettis said. “Like the Nate Diaz fight, I only fought him at 176 pounds. I only gained six pounds with my weight cut. I want Diego Sanchez. That’s what I told Duke [Roufus].

“One more fight before the end of the year. I tell myself three big fights this year. He’s available. At 155, there’s no one available for me. I want to stay busy.”

“I feel like especially the fans want to see it,” Pettis added. “That’s what it’s all about. If the fans want to see the fights I choose, then it works out. Look who I just fought. From (Tony) Ferguson, (Stephen) ‘Wonderboy’ (Thompson), Nate Diaz … even before that, I was fighting killers.”

Anthony Pettis added that, while he’s mentioned his interest in this matchup to UFC President Dana White, he’s yet to discuss it with the UFC’s matchmaking team. That said, he’s optimistic it’ll happen.

“I haven’t talked to the UFC yet,” Pettis said. “I reached out to Dana about it. They’re supposed to have a matchmaker meeting, so if it works out, it works out. If not, we’ll find out. There’s a lot of good guys, but I feel like Diego deserves that kind of fight. He’s been around a long time.”

Does a fight between Anthony Pettis and Diego Sanchez interest you? Who do you think wins?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/17/2019.