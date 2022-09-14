Anthony Joshua accepts “all terms” to face Tyson Fury, sets up December showdown

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury is getting closer to happening.

For the longest time, many thought Joshua vs. Fury was the biggest fight to make in boxing. However, after Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr. and then back-to-back fights to Oleksandr Usyk, many thought it would never happen, especially with Fury retiring.

Yet, Fury’s retirement did not last long and he wanted to face Usyk, but he claimed the Ukrainian fighter was not easy to negotiate with so he turned his attention to Joshua.

“I still think, even though he’s lost three of his last five fights… I still think that people would like to see that fight,” Fury said to BT Sport. “If that [Usyk] fight doesn’t happen, then we’ll go and offer AJ the fight.”

Now, after talks between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk stalled, the Brit asked Anthony Joshua’s team and his manager tweeted that the Olympic gold medalist agreed to all of Fury’s terms to set up the fight.

Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

With Anthony Joshua agreeing to all terms, the fight with Tyson Fury is expected to take place on December 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Tyson Fury (32-0-1) is coming off a TKO win over Dillian Whyte back in April and in the lead-up to the fight he said this would be it. After the win, he confirmed he was retiring but it was short-lived. Before the win over Whyte, he had back-to-back wins over Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Joshua (24-3) has suffered back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk to lose his WBA, IBF, IBO, and WBO heavyweight titles. The Brit is just 2-3 in his last five.

Who do you think will win, Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua?