Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres 2 added to UFC 256

The rematch between women’s strawweight contenders Angela Hill and Tecia Torres has been booked to take place at UFC 256 later this year.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to report the rematch between Hill and Torres that is set to take place at UFC 256 on December 12 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hill and Torres previously met back at UFC 188 in 2015, with Torres winning a unanimous decision. That was the second fight for both women in their UFC careers. Five years later and both women meet once again in the Octagon in what should be a key fight at women’s 115lbs.

Hill (12-9) is the No. 12 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 35-year-old American has looked sharp as of late despite dropping split decisions to Michelle Waterson and Claudia Gadelha on paper. Hill is in her second stint in the UFC and although she still hasn’t reached her goal of becoming champion, she has still proven herself to be a top-15 fighter in the women’s strawweight division. She now gets the opportunity to avenge what was her first career loss when she takes on her rival Torres for a second time at UFC 256.

Torres (11-5) is the No. 11 ranked women’s strawweight in the UFC. The 31-year-old American is coming off of a decision win over Brianna Van Buren in her last outing that snapped a four-fight losing skid that nearly sent her packing from the Octagon. Torres has been one of the top women’s strawweights in the UFC for years but has struggled to be consistent in the last few years. Perhaps the victory over Van Buren will help build her confidence back up and provide her with the little extra boost she needs in this fight with Hill.

